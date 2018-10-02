It’s National Name Your Car Day!

Personally, I have never named my cars. Have you? And why did you pick that name?!

Americans love their cars so much that giving them an identity! In fact, it turns out that 55% of Americans have named their cars, according to a Bosch Automotive survey of U.S. car owners and lessees conducted by Wakefield Research.

Not only are Americans naming their vehicles, but they are basing the name of their beloved mode of transportation after popular pop-culture personalities (Britney, Keke) and movie characters (Bumblebee, Walter White). Despite more millennials naming their vehicles than Gen Xers or Boomers, the old-timey classics like Betsy, Betty and Bessie take the cake as the top 3 most popular car names!