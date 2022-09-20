It’s National Pepperoni Pizza Day

If you’re looking for an excuse NOT to cook tonight, today is National Pepperoni Pizza Day. A new poll asked pizza lovers about different toppings, and whether or not they belong on a pizza. Pepperoni received the most “yes” votes of all the toppings, but it wasn’t unanimous. 7% of people voted NO………The other toppings that at least two-thirds of people say DO belong on pizza include: Mushrooms . . . garlic . . . onions . . . bacon . . . chicken . . . sausage . . . green peppers . . . ham . . . roasted red peppers . . . and pesto. …………The ones that only about HALF of people are cool with are: Spinach . . . tomato slices . . . black olives . . . jalapenos . . . pineapple (42% said no to pineapple) . . . sun-dried tomato . . . ground beef . . . banana peppers . . . barbecue sauce . . . ranch dressing . . . artichokes . . . and broccoli. …..The ones that at least two-thirds of people said do NOT belong on pizza are: Fried eggs . . . asparagus . . . zucchini . . . eggplant . . . anchovies . . . shrimp . . . and corn. So, do you like pineapple on pizza?