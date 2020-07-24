This might be the best news you’ll hear all-day … It’s National Tequila Day! Stop what you’re doing right now and make sure you have enough lime and salt, please. There are special ways some companies want to help you celebrate today. Saucey, the alcohol delivery service, is offering custom delivery kits that come with everything you need to make 8 margaritas. Hella Cocktail Co. has its “If Life Gives You Limes” kit. Chili’s has a bunch of margaritas for just $5 today. Chuy’s has also unveiled a new Frozen Watermelon ‘Rita and Del Taco wants you to swing by to grab a free snack-size serving of guacamole to go along with your tequila. In case this ever comes up in a trivia contest, tequila is made from the blue agave plant, which is found near the city of Tequila, Mexico. Do you have any special plans for National Tequila Day? What’s the best margarita you’ve ever had?