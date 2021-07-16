It’s Never Too Early for Christmas When You Are Mariah Carey

One thing about Mariah-it’s never too early for Christmas. She posted a video to her Instagram that showed Santa receiving a message from her. Hey Santa, it’s Mariah. I miss you so much and I can not wait for you to see what I’ve been working on. A sneak peek is out now. She directs fans to go to lootcrate.com/mariah-carey. When you go to the site you see a limited edition holiday crate filled with holiday items. The box retails for $49.99. Christmas in July has definitely become ‘a thing.’ Is it ever too soon for you for Christmas?

