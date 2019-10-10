It's not just her fans: Lauren Daigle says she's "clinging to" the message of "You Say" as well

ABC/Randy Holmes

ABC/Randy HolmesLauren Daigle's Grammy-winning song "You Say" has just broken the record for most weeks at number one on Billboard's Christian chart, but it's also a big pop hit. While countless fans have told Lauren how they've found comfort in the song and its message, Lauren says it's helped her, too.

"After this writing process, we laughed, because I [said], 'What's going to happen is, the song actually writes me,'" she tells ABC Radio.

"People think that you go and write a song -- yeah, there's something to that," she continues. "But I really think once a song is written, somehow, it's like the foretelling of what you're going to be walking through. And so a lot of this song...is now actually something that I'm clinging to as well."



This week, Lauren's made a flurry of TV appearances promoting her album Look Up Child and her upcoming headlining arena tour. After doing Late Night with Seth Meyers on Monday and NBC's Today show on Tuesday, she'll perform this weekend at the Austin City Limits Music Festival in Texas.



Next week, Lauren will appear on the 50th annual Dove Awards, airing on TBN on October 15. She's the leading nominee with six nods in all.



Meanwhile, her Lauren Daigle World Tour kicks off January 18 in Melbourne, Australia, and comes to the U.S. starting February 20 in Pensacola, FL.

