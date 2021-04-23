It’s official – Caitlyn Jenner is running for governor of California.

Check out her official website announcement!

The former Olympic champion and reality TV star announced Friday that she has filed the paperwork and will run as a Republican against Democratic incumbent Gavin Newsom – declaring “Californians want better and deserve better from their governor”.

While Newsom’s current term isn’t up until 2023, an election could happen sooner – he’s facing a possible recall election over his handling of the pandemic.

What are Jenner’s chances to win? Do you expect any other celebrities to run for political office in 2022?

(Fox News)

(People)