It’s Official. Garth Brooks to Play Notre Dame Stadium

The speculation was made true on Monday. Garth Brooks will do a concert at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana.

Brooks had been hinting at this becoming a real thing since early this summer.

This is big because Brooks will become the first artist to perform a stand-alone concert there in the stadium’s 88-year history.

The concert will be on Saturday, October 20th. Tickets go on sale September 14th.

An outdoor concert in late October. Could it be football weather? What’s the coldest outdoor concert you’ve been to? Do you think he’ll do a rendition of the Notre Dame fight song?