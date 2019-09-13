It's official: Kelly Clarkson is staging an 'American Idol' season one reunion on her talk show next week

NBC

NBCIt's official: Kelly Clarkson is staging an American Idol season one reunion on her talk show next week -- complete with the runner-up.

According to EW, on Wednesday, September 18, The Kelly Clarkson Show will welcome original judges Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson, along with season one runner-up Justin Guarini. Kelly and Justin were the final two contestants on the first season of American Idol back in 2002. She and Justin later teamed up for the universally reviled movie From Justin to Kelly.

Ryan Seacrest, who continues to host American Idol on ABC, will also join via satellite, according to Simon Cowell, who mock-complained to Extra, "I told him I flew in from London to be there, he stayed in New York.”

Simon told Extra about the experience, saying, "It was almost like we were still doing the show...[it was] surreal. You have to remember, it doesn’t feel like all those years ago that we did the finale, so suddenly I’m sitting on her talk show being interviewed by her. She was brilliant, I have to say, really good. She was an absolute natural. She’s incredible.”

Simon's currently a judge on America’s Got Talent. Paula has a Las Vegas residency. Randy hosted America’s Best Dance Crew and has appeared on The X Factor as an advisor. As for Justin, we'll find out on Wednesday.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.