It’s OK To Say “No” To Family Gatherings

You might want to call off that backyard cookout – researchers say family gatherings are partly to blame for the surge in COVID-19 cases.

In some states, between 44-48% of new COVID-19 cases report having recently attended a family gathering or party.

Experts warn that people who don’t even know they’ve been infected can spread the virus at these gatherings. They recommend learning to say ‘no’ to invitations, and wearing masks and social distancing when that’s not an option.

Are you still ‘quarantining’, or have you been going out more in the summer? Do you think another nationwide lockdown is on the way?