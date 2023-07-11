It’s Slurpee Day

Today is July 11th (7/11) and 7-Eleven stores are offering free Slurpees again this year with “Free Slurpee Day”.

They’re doing their promo again where anyone can walk in and get a free small Slurpee, no purchase necessary. Rewards members can also get $1 deals on hot dogs and other snacks. All Slurpee flavors are up for grabs, but they’re also featuring a new Sprite Lymonade flavor. It’s one of 3-new flavors they added for summer. The other two are Summertime Citrus and Hibiscus Lemonade. You can get a free Slurpee at any Speedway gas station today too. And folks in Texas, Louisiana, New Mexico, and Oklahoma can get one at any Stripes store. Their first Free Slurpee Day was 21 years ago in 2002. So if you needed an excuse to top yours off with a little GIN . . . happy 21st, Slurpee Day!

Random Fact: 7-Eleven got its name from its original hours in 1946: It was open from 7:00 A.M. to 11:00 P.M. They didn’t start staying open 24 hours until the 1960s.