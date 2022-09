Happy National Star Trek Day! “Star Trek” debuted 56 years ago on September 8th, 1966. Ae you a Trekkie? Do you remember the original cast?

William Shatner as Captain James T Kirk

Leonard Nimoy as Spock

DeForest Kelley as Dr.Leonard McCoy, or Bones

Nichelle Nichols as Uhura

Walter Koenig as Chekov

And George Takei as Sulu