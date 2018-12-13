It’s the 16 Days of Christmas for President Trump at Mar-a-Lago

Get ready for road closures and air space restrictions for at least two weeks during the upcoming holidays.
President Donald Trump is expected to spend 16 days at Mar-a-Lago over the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, according to an alert issued by the Federal Aviation Administration this morning.

The alert warns pilots to avoid the airspace over Mar-a-Lago during the more than two-week timeframe, but does not indicate when Air Force One will arrive or depart Palm Beach International Airport.

