It’s the End of an Era. R.I.P to the Blackberry

If you have an older model Blackberry it may be time to let it go!

Blackberry said in a statement, devices running these legacy services and software through either carrier or Wi-Fi connections will no longer reliably function including for data, phone calls, SMS and 911 functionality.

If you love your Blackberry that much and have a newer model, have no fear those will continue to work as they run on Android software.

Do you still own a Blackberry? What made you continue to hold on to it?