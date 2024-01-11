Featured Story | Jennifer & Bill

By Jennifer Ross |

It’s The End Of The Road For Fruit Stripe Gum

The makers of Fruit Stripe Gum have announced that it’s been discontinued after an incredible 55-year run…. The gum was originally launched in 1969 by the Beech-Nut company, which now primarily produces baby and toddler food.   The gum came in 5-flavors:  Wet n’ Wild Melon . . . Cherry . . . Lemon . . . Orange . . . and Peach.  There was also briefly a chocolate flavor in the late-’70s.  And there was also a line of Fruit Stripe bubble gum.  Fun fact:  The zebra mascot’s name was “Yipes,” and there was an ad slogan, proclaiming, “Yipes!  Stripes!”  It was once a clue on “Jeopardy!”