It’s The End Of The Road For Fruit Stripe Gum

The makers of Fruit Stripe Gum have announced that it’s been discontinued after an incredible 55-year run…. The gum was originally launched in 1969 by the Beech-Nut company, which now primarily produces baby and toddler food. The gum came in 5-flavors: Wet n’ Wild Melon . . . Cherry . . . Lemon . . . Orange . . . and Peach. There was also briefly a chocolate flavor in the late-’70s. And there was also a line of Fruit Stripe bubble gum. Fun fact: The zebra mascot’s name was “Yipes,” and there was an ad slogan, proclaiming, “Yipes! Stripes!” It was once a clue on “Jeopardy!”