Universal Orlando resort has released an opening date for it’s new Jurassic World VelociCoaster. On June 10th, you’ll be able to experience an all-new high-speed adventure featuring Jurassic Park’s cast including Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard and BD Wong. The coaster will reach 155 feet in the air at speeds up to 70 mph making the ride Florida’s fastest and tallest launch coaster. The Velocicoaster is an update to the Jurassic Park area of Islands of Adventure.