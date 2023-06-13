Featured Story | Jennifer & Bill

It’s The Final Spin For Pat Sajak

Longtime “Wheel of Fortune” host Pat Sajak is planning to retire next year after more than 40 years on the popular TV game show.  He made the announcement in a tweet late yesterday,  saying the upcoming 41st season will be his last.  The 76-year-old said it’s been a “wonderful ride,” adding that he’ll have more to say in the coming months.  Sajak started on “Wheel of Fortune” in 1981 alongside co-host Vanna White.  The show’s 41st season is set to begin in September.   Will you still watch after Pat leaves?