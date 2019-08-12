It’s The First Day Of School

office supplies with border on black chalkboard

Most students head back to the classroom today! Please drive extra carefully in school zones, And every school year there are some hiccups with school bus routes. School districts in South Florida have resources available to help parents sort out any issues. In Palm Beach County, parents can call the transportation call center at 561-357-1110. Parents can also visit the school district’s website for more information. In Martin County, parents are urged to call 772-219-1287 with any issues. St. Lucie County uses the app Here Comes the Bus that allows parents to view the real-time location of the children’s school bus on a smartphone, tablet or computer. Parents can also call 772-204-RIDE (7433) if they have any concerns… In Okeechobee County, parents can get ahold of the transportation department by calling 863-462-5146.