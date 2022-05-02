It’s The Florida Wild Kingdom

A Central Florida couple ( Jason and Rachel Smith) is shaken up after being charged by a black bear in an attack that was caught on camera and has quickly gone viral. It happened Tuesday in Apopka. The couple says they were taking their small dachshund for a walk when they heard some noises. Their dog starting barking and that’s when they saw the bear hiding behind their neighbors car. The bear saw them and starting charging! The doorbell video shows the couple barreling back inside, followed by their tiny dog, who turns back for a last bark at the bear before being called inside.