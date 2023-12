Our Sunny 1079 elves have been busy creating a new Christmas podcast just for you. It’s Christmas time in Santa’s workshop and the elves are hard at work. Everything is going according to schedule, that is until two mischievous elves named Ralphie and Malphie accidentally mix up the naughty and nice list! Follow along as they are sent out to the real world in an attempt to correct their mistake and save Christmas. Will they be able to solve the Great Christmas Mix-up?!