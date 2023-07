These kids have such talent. Duck Brand duct tape did its annual contest again where high schoolers make their entire prom dress or tux out of duct tape. They just announced the finalists, and you can vote online. All ten of them are very impressive this year. The best dress and tux will each get a $10,000 prize. Runners-up get a $500 scholarship.

You can vote at https://www.duckbrand.com/stuck-at-prom/vote