‘It’s the Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown’ Will Air Twice This Year

We all have different signs that the seasons are changing. Temperature changes, less daylight (depending on where you live). The emergence of ALL the Pumpkin flavored items that hit the shelves at your local stores. For others, it is the annual viewing of The Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown. This year you can catch The Great Pumpkin twice. It will air on Tuesday, October 22nd at 7 pm EST on ABC and again on Sunday, October 27th same time, same channel. The Great Pumpkin first aired in 1966. Which Charlie Brown holiday special is your favorite?