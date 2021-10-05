“It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” Will Return To TV This Year

After a year of not being shown on broadcast TV, “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” is back.
The holiday favorite will be shown on PBS and PBS Kids on October 24th.
PBS will also air “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” on November 21st and “A Charlie Brown Christmas” on December 19th.
Who is your favorite Peanuts character? Are you glad the show is returning to regular TV?
Beth
