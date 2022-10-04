It’s The Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown

Jamie Graham of Tyngsboro, Massachusetts, just broke the New England Giant Pumpkin Growers Contest record for biggest pumpkin at the Topsfield Fair last Friday. Graham lugged a whopping 2,480-pound pumpkin to Topsfield, knocking out the previous record holder by nearly 200 pounds! He also won a cash prize of $8,522. Graham’s kids named the gigantic gourd “Bear Swipe” because their dad has had problems with black bears clawing at his pumpkins. The previous record holder was a 2,294-pound pumpkin, grown by Alex Noel of Abington, Connecticut. Noel must have an affinity for growing giant pumpkins because he came in second place this year with a huge 2,234-pound pumpkin.