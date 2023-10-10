It’s The Greatest Pumpkin

Half Moon Bay, California now holds the world record for having the largest pumpkin, which weighed in this week at 2,749-pounds!!! That’s the size of a small car! Travis Gienger of Anoka, Minnesota is the proud grower of the giant gourd that breaks the previous record of an over 27-hundred-pound pumpkin that was grown in Italy. Gienger not only scores $9-per pound for his winning entry at the 50th Half Moon Bay Pumpkin Weigh-Off, but he also gets a $30-thousand bonus for breaking the world record. The pale-orange behemoth will be featured at this weekend’s world-famous Half Moon Bay Art & Pumpkin Festival.