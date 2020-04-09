It’s The Little Things We Miss – Like Movie Popcorn! Let’s Do This Palm Beach Theaters!

It’s been said that all of a movie theater’s profits come from concession sales. So it makes sense that one locked down theater in California is trying to stay afloat by peddling take-out popcorn and other snacks.

Maya Cinemas Theater, which is located near Fresno State University, is offering “freshly-popped” popcorn and candy so movie fans under stay-at-home orders can enjoy a theater-like experience at home. A two-gallon bag of popcorn and two large boxes of candy costs $12.

To comply with social distancing orders, the theater is taking orders and payment by phone every Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. They’ll be scheduled for curbside pickup sometime between 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. that day, Maya officials say.

While the idea is nice, are you generally ready to plop down in front of the TV with a big bag of popcorn before 5 p.m.? When this is over, do you think people will flock to places like movie theaters, or will it take a while for normal life to resume?