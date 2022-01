A new trailer is out for the upcoming miniseries about the Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson sex tape. A new two-minute trailer for “Pam & Tommy” is out. The film stars Sebastian Stan as the Motley Crue drummer and Lily James as the Baywatch star. It also shows Seth Rogen and Nick Offerman as the two men who got ahold of the private tape Lee and Anderson made on their honeymoon, and their schemes to make money off it. The 8-episode series “Pam & Tommy” premieres February 2nd on Hulu.