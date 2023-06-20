It’s The Wild Kingdom

Can you imagine seeing this at your home? A curious bear was caught on camera hanging from the upstairs window of a house in Steamboat Springs, Colorado. The huge beast appeared to be clinging on, before hauling himself up and into the house by chewing on a window frame. Moments later, the blinds of the window could be seen falling down as the bear tore into them. Eventually, after causing the destruction inside, it made its way downstairs and came out via another window. Fortunately, no one (or the barking dog) was injured