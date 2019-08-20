It’s The Wild Kingdom In Lake Worth Beach

A man was attacked by a kinkajou!! The man told investigators he’d seen the fruit-eating mammal sitting on an outside fence the day before and he’d left some watermelon for it to eat. He added that the next morning, when he was leaving the Lake Worth Beach apartment, the kinkajou was right outside the door. “The Kinkajou immediately attacked him, biting him on the ankles,” and the man tried to force the animal back outside, but couldn’t so he eventually pushed the kinkajou into the bathroom and closed the door. Reportedly, the animal was “trapped” in the bathroom until animal control and sheriff’s deputies arrived and transported it to a “licensed FWC facility.” “It sounded like a 300-pound man was tackling him in the kitchen,” Natalie Dulach, another woman who shared the apartment with the man’s girlfriend, told WPEC-TV. “When he opened the door, it like charged at him, at his leg and like clung to his leg and then he was trying to get it off of his leg. And it kept coming back in,” Dulach added.