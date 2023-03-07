It’s The Year Of The Attack Moose

This is the moment a snowmobiler narrowly-avoided injury as he was forced to dodge – a charging MOOSE. Jeremiah Bigelow was snowmobiling with his brother, son and other friends in Palisades, Idaho, when they came face-to-face with the huge creature, who ran straight at them. Footage begins with the moose lingering on the snowy path looking towards Jeramiah. His brother is seen trying to draw the animal towards him away from Jeremiah and his son. Eventually, the moose turns around and suddenly charges at Jeremiah’s brother at high-speed. He tries to start his snowmobile to make a getaway, but is forced to jump off in the nick of time, narrowly avoiding injury.