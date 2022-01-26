It’s The Year Of The Bear

WATCH OUT….A home surveillance camera captured the tense moment an Amazon delivery driver came face-to-face with a bear wandering around a driveway in Upland, California. This footage recorded outside of Joshua Morgan’s home shows the driver walk through his front gate to deliver a package before spotting the bear atop a stone wall and reaching his arms out to scare it away. Morgan is overheard announcing from the gate speaker as he watched the live Ring footage: “Hey guy, stop right now! There is a bear right there! Can you hear me? That’s a bear! Back away!” After the confrontation, the driver cautiously walks up to the front door to deliver the package. , Morgan says he often sees wildlife such as bears, coyotes, and mountain lions wander onto his Southern California property.