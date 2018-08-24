It’s Thyme! The WPB GreenMarket to Return 10/6

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (August 22, 2018) – Fall, and the fresh food and flowers it brings, is on the horizon. For West Palm Beach residents, one of the easiest ways to tell a change of season – since temperature doesn’t always indicate – is the return of the West Palm Beach GreenMarket. On Saturday, October 6, the City of West Palm Beach will bring back the popular outdoor market, which has even been visited by Martha Stewart herself. The 2018 – 2019 season will include more than 90 vendors selling locally-grown food, fresh flowers, decadent baked goods, vegan offerings, coffees, teas, spices, handmade items, homey finds, and much more. The Saturday staple, which runs annually from the first weekend in October through mid-to-late April, is the premier place to bring the family – pets included. It takes place weekly on the West Palm Beach Great Lawn, which is on North Clematis, just west of Flagler Drive, from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

“I’m so pleased with how the West Palm Beach GreenMarket has evolved over time,” said West Palm Beach Mayor Jeri Muoio. “The GreenMarket is more than a wonderful destination and a nationally-recognized hot spot to shop. It’s also an event-destination that really celebrates our vibrant community, our beautiful waterfront, and the gathering of neighbors, friends and families for conversation, shopping, or a good, locally-grown bite to eat.

This year’s GreenMarket theme is “We PRODUCE Fun for Everyone,” which is apparent in the beyond-the-produce fun that is available for visitors of all ages. In addition to the local vendors, the GreenMarket also features live music, unlimited mimosas for $10, free activities for kids, and plentiful green space and seating, which creates a morning full of fun and relaxation. Additionally, on the 3rd Saturdays, starting in November, visitors can take advantage of “By the Banyan” walking tours, which point on key historical locations throughout the downtown community. The tours start by the large banyan tree on North Clematis Street.

“You can really find just about anything at the West Palm Beach GreenMarket,” said Mary Pinak, Community Events Manager for the City of West Palm Beach Department of Parks and Recreation. “Over the years, we have grown not only in the number of vendors we have but also in our increased diversity of offerings, which is something we are really proud of. Our theme this year – ‘We PRODUCE Fun for Everyone’ – is a lighthearted reflection of our commitment to continuing to expand our offerings and engagement for all.”

New vendors this year include Aioli; BMORE crabcakes; Cocowatt; Eddie’s Dark Chocolate; Fresh Home Made; Holly’s Natural Products; Mi Casa Tu Casa; MONDEPICE; Naughty Nutty Love; NüGrub Vegan Products; Primordic; Soukie’s Spring Rolls, Bowls, & More; Strudel Z; and The Cheese Shoppe.

Returning vendors this year include Airblooms; ARTPIE; Bee Unique Everything Honey & More; Boston Chowda; Brucesghostpepperz.com LLC; Bubbly Boba; Bushdogs ; Celis Produce; Christy’s Fresh Catch; Cider Doughnuts; Cottage Garden Teas; Danemilys flowers; Doctor Pickle; DOGDELI CANINE KITCHEN; Don Victorio’s Market; Dreamallows; Farmhouse Tomatoes, Inc; Farriss Farm, LLC; Field of Greens; Florida Raw; Frik & Frak Foods; Gables Delight; GFoodZ; Good Dog Bakery; Gracie’s Greens; Gratitude Garden; HADAYA SPICE; Havana Restaurant; Heavenly Orchids; Icestasy; Importico’s Bakery Café; J and J Seafood; Jerry’s Here Farm Fresh; Joe’s Herbs and Ornamentals; Joy’s International Foods; La Montagne Des Savers; Laurel Orchids; Laurie’s Pantry; Le Coin a Crepe; Le Petit Pain; Leila restaurant; Loic Bakery Cafe Bar; Love’s Flowers/ Todd Baker wholesale; LOX FARMS; Macy’s Smoked Fish & Dip; Makebs; Margie exotic plantscapes; Moonlight Radiance Artisan Market; Mosquito Mud Pottery; Mozzarita; Nisha’s Flavors of India; OLIVE OIL OF THE WORLD; PASCALE’S LLC – THE DELRAY BEACH JAM COMPANY; Pasta Amore; Poke smash; Pumphouse Coffee Roasters; R & R Orchids, LLC; Rabbit Coffee Roasting Co; RAWMANTICCHOCOLATE; SANCTUARY EXOTIC TEA; Sassy Palate; Saturday Morning; Seaside Smoothie; Supernaturals LLC; Swank Specialty Produce, Inc.; SWFL Produce; Taspen’s Organics; Taste and See Creations; The Ceviche and Guacamole House; The Gourmet Pickle Peddler; The Green Bar; The Purple Shrimp; The Three Plant Ladies of Homestead; TocToc Arepas; Trapical oasis; Turnstyles Woodturnings; Wet Nose Pantry; Wildflower Granola; and Wonders of Nature.

Guests are also encouraged to mark their calendars for special events and activities throughout the season, including a dog costume contest on October 27; Veteran’s Day recognition on November 10; holiday entertainment on December 22; Salsa Saturday on January 19; The Strawberry Jam on February 9; and an Earth Day celebration on April 20.

The West Palm Beach GreenMarket is produced by the City of West Palm Beach Department of Parks and Recreation, Community Events, and will run weekly through Saturday, April 20, 2019, except for Saturday, March 30, 2019, due to the Palm Beach International Boat Show. The GreenMarket is friendly to dogs on short leashes and is always free. Parking is available in two City garages, both just blocks from the waterfront. Parking is free in the Evernia/Olive garage during market hours and a flat fee of $5 in the Banyan/Olive garage before 1 p.m. Those interested in arriving by boat can also take advantage of the City’s free public docks.

The mission of the West Palm Beach GreenMarket is to provide the community with seasonal access to locally grown fresh fruits, fresh vegetables, plants and agricultural products. The market supports the southeast Florida agricultural community and stimulates agricultural development, particularly in Palm Beach County, by providing an outlet for locally grown crops and specialty products.

GreenMarket Opening Day sponsors-to-date include: WIRK 103.1 FM and SUNNY 107.9, The Palm Beach Post, Palm Beach Daily News, Jupiter Medical Center, Palm Beach Medical, WPB Marriott, Rhythm & Hues and JetRide.

The GreenMarket takes place on the corner of Flagler Drive and North Clematis Street at 101 North Clematis Street, West Palm Beach, FL 33401. For more information about the West Palm Beach GreenMarket and other waterfront events, visit wpb.org/events, call 561-822-1515 or follow the City of West Palm Beach on Facebook @CityofWPB and on Twitter and Instagram @westpalmbch.