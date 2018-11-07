It’s Time To Start Looking For Your Ugly Christmas Sweater!

It’s that time of year….ugly Christmas sweater time….and this year you have a few options on where you can get that perfect “hideous” accessory! Target has just dropped the most epic collection of ugly sweaters of the season. The design’s include a yoga posing Santa with “Namasleigh,” a wine sipping Santa with “Merlot-Ho-Ho,” a smug llama sweater and more. The sweaters range from $17 to $40. OR..for beer lovers…Miller Lite wants to make sure that you’re dressed to impress at this year’s ugly Christmas sweater party. The beer maker just dropped another limited edition holiday sweater. The ugly sweater features the iconic tan, red, white and blue pilsner can in a snow globe and plenty of Christmas cheer including reindeer, mini cans and of course the logo. It’s on sale now on their website and will cost you around $68 bucks.

