It’s Time To Track Santa

Santa Claus with a bag full of presents

Despite the government shutdown, NORAD will still track Santa!   Go to www.noradsanta.org or your kids can call  1-877-HI-NORAD (starting tonight) to find out Santa’s whereabouts!   Merry Christmas!

