It's Time To Track Santa Santa Claus with a bag full of presents Despite the government shutdown, NORAD will still track Santa! Go to www.noradsanta.org or your kids can call 1-877-HI-NORAD (starting tonight) to find out Santa's whereabouts! Merry Christmas!