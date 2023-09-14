It’s Time To Vote For Your Favorite Toy

The National Toy Hall of Fame revealed the 12 finalists for its 2023 class. They are: Baseball cards . . . the board game Battleship . . . Bingo . . . Bop-It . . . Cabbage Patch Kids . . . Choose Your Own Adventure game-books . . . Connect 4 . . . Mattel’s Ken . . The Little Tykes Cozy Coupe (the classic red car with the yellow roof) . . . Nerf toys . . . slime . . . and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. The winners will be voted on by toy industry experts . . . plus public voting at MuseumOfPlay.org throughout the next week. Three of the 12 toys will wind up getting inducted. They’ll be announced on November 9th. Bingo and Nerf were also nominated last year, but they didn’t make the cut. The three that did make it in last year were: Lite-Brite, Masters of the Universe, and the Top . . . the toy you spin.