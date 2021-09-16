It’s Toy Hall Of Fame Time Again

The National Toy Hall of Fame just announced the 12 finalists for its 2021 class: The finalists this year are: American Girl Dolls . . . Battleship . . . billiards . . . Cabbage Patch Kids . . . the Fisher-Price Corn Popper . . . Mahjong . . . Masters of the Universe toys . . . the piñata . . . Risk . . . sand . . . The Settlers of Catan . . . and toy fire engine. The winners will be voted on by toy industry experts . . . plus public voting at ToyHallOfFame.org for the next week. Jennifer is voting for the Cabbage Patch kids, while Bill wants Battleship. Around three of the 12 toys will wind up getting inducted. They’ll be announced on November 4th. Risk was also nominated last year, but it didn’t make the cut. The three that DID make it in last year were: Jenga, sidewalk chalk, and Baby Nancy.