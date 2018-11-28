Ivanka Trump speaks on email controversy

Ivanka Trump spoke out about the recent email controversy in an exclusive interview with ABC News set to air on Wednesday.

The eldest daughter and senior advisor to President Trump defended her use of a private email account while transitioning to an administration job, in Tuesday’s interview.

Many have compared the email controversy to the Hillary Clinton scandal, but the first daughter insists there is no connection between her situation and the former Secretary of State’s email scandal.

“All of my emails are stored and preserved. There were no deletions. There is no attempt to hide,” she said, adding, “There’s no equivalency to what my father’s spoken about.”

Following the controversy, Democrats on Capitol Hill wrote that they “want to know if Ivanka complied with the law” and in the next Congress plan to continue their investigation of the Presidential Records Act and Federal Records Act, according to ABC.

There is a Congressional investigation into the matter, but Trump says she has no fears of legal exposure for herself, her father, or anyone else in her family concerning another investigation in Washington as well as in connection to the Mueller probe, ABC reports.