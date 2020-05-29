I've seen that movie too: Elton John hosting 'Rocketman' watch party tonight on Amazon Prime

Paramount Pictures

Imagine getting to watch Rocketman with Elton John, the man whose life inspired the film. Well, tonight you can, on Amazon Prime.

The film, which took home the Academy Award for Best Original Song, is now available to stream for free on Amazon Prime, and Elton himself is hosting a Watch Party on his official Twitter account.

All you have to do is click on Rocketman and hit play at exactly 7 p.m. ET tonight. You can join the conversation on Twitter by using the hashtag #RocketmanWatchParty, and upload photos of yourself sporting your Rocketman merchandise.

As the film plays, Elton will share his thoughts and insights on @EltonOfficial.

Amazon Prime Video adorably announced the Watch Party by tweeting at Elton, "Hey @EltonOfficial, are you free to watch a movie Friday night?" To which he replied, "Absolutely - David and I were just planning our evening. How about 7pm?"

In other Elton news, his current Farewell Tour has been voted Australia's favorite concert tour of all time in a poll of 5,000 users by Ticketek Australia, an event ticketing company. Among the other tours it beat were Down Under treks by Pink, Adele, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift and Bruce Springsteen.

This Friday, join in the party by loading up Rocketman and hitting play at exactly 7pm ET (4pm PT). Elton will be sharing his own thoughts and insights throughout the film! Follow the conversation at #RocketmanWatchParty - Team EJ 🚀 pic.twitter.com/emsXr7wJtL — Elton John (@eltonofficial) May 28, 2020



