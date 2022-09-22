iVoted Festival & Live Nation raffling tickets to shows by The Who, ZZ Top & more

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The #iVoted Festival and Live Nation have teamed up to raffle off tickets to shows by artists including The Who, ZZ Top and Earth, Wind & Fire in an effort to encourage early voting for this year’s upcoming U.S. midterm elections.

To enter, eligible U.S. voters need to send in a selfie from outside of their polling place, or from home with their unmarked absentee ballot. If you’re not of voting age but still over 14, you can enter by sharing your first voting-eligible election year along with why you’re “excited to vote.”

The sweepstakes is also offering tickets to see artists including Santana, 38 Special, The B-52s, Blue Oyster Cult, Smokey Robinson, Goo Goo Dolls, Chaka Khan, The Marshall Tucker Band and The Grateful Dead‘s Bob Weir.

You can enter between September 26 at noon ET and November 7 at 6 p.m. ET. Election Day is Tuesday, November 8. The virtual #iVoted Festival, featuring artists including Richard Marx, Los Lobos, Bruce Sudano, Jeffrey Gaines, Lake Street Dive, Umphrey’s McGee and Yacht Rock Revue, will air on Election Day.

For more info, visit iVotedFestival.org.

