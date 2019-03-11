J Lo & A Rod Get Engaged And Already There Are Cheating Rumors?!

But they’re coming from Jose Conseco….who I lost all respect for when he was on Celebrity Apprentice. What a DOPE!! I scoured the WWW and I can’t find anything worthy of putting up to explain my dislike for the dude from the show…but I did find this – his recent rant about aliens. Weeeeirdo!

So here’s the drama…..after Alex Rodriguez and J-Lo announced their engagement, Jose Canseco rained on their parade by accusing A-Rod of cheating on J-Lo.

In a series of tweets, Canseco claimed A-Rod was having an affair with his ex-wife Jessica! Whaaaaaat?!

Canseco is standing behind his accusations against A-Rod and is willing to fight to defend J-Lo’s honor when he tweeted, “Alex Rodriguez I challenge you to a boxing match or an MMA match anytime you want.” Are you kidding me? Grow up Jose!

A-Rod has yet to comment on Canseco’s comments that came out of left field, and I hope he doesn’t. Don’t even give the dude any attention.

Do you think that there’s any truth behind Canseco’s words? Have you ever told someone their mate wasn’t what they seem?