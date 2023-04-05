J Lo Has A New Cocktail Brand Called “Delola”

Bella Berry is made with vodka, Paloma Rose has tequila in it, and L’orange has an amaro base. They’re not too expensive, either: $23 for a 750 milliliter bottle, and $13 for 375 ml. They’ll be available later this month.

J-Lo says, quote, “I’m not a huge alcohol whatever-alcohol drinker, so it needed to be something that was really pleasant tasting.

“I loved the idea of creating something a little more healthy, a little bit more to my taste with kind of healthier ingredients and being gluten-free.”

(FYI, “Delola” means “from Lola” in Spanish. Lola is one of J-Lo’s nicknames.)

(People)