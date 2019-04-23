J Lo LOVES To Work! She’s Got Another Movie In The Works!

With one of our favorite guys! Owen Wilson! The premise – I love it! First of all – it’s called “Marry Me”.

Jennifer is playing – she’s going to have to dig deep for this one – a pop star, who is getting married to her rocker beau. But on the day of the nuptials, she finds out he was cheating on her and picks a rando out of the crowd – one Owen Wilson – to marry!

As far as I’m concerned – the girl can do no wrong in the Rom-com world and I’ll be seeing it opening weekend!

What roles have been your favorite that Jennifer has played on the big screen?