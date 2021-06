Jennifer Lopez is set to star in a sci-fi thriller on Netflix.

The Brad Peyton directed film titled, Atlas, is about a woman named Atlas who is fighting for humanity against an evil person who feels that the only way to end war is to end humanity.

The movie falls under the umbrella of J-Lo’s new creative deal between her Nuyorican Productions and Netflix.

No word on an official release date.

What are your top three Jennifer Lopez films? For me, Selena, Monster-In-Law and The Wedding Planner!

(GulfNews)