J Lo Wants A Cheating Clause In The Pre-Nup!

Ummmm, if you’re going into a marriage with THAT in the back of your mind, what’s the point?!

In Touch Weekly says JENNIFER LOPEZ wants a prenup with a “no-cheating” clause before she’ll marry ALEX RODRIGUEZ

Even though she doesn’t believe he’s cheated on her, a source says she’s, quote, “fully aware that sometimes the fairy tale ending doesn’t happen.”  

A Rod has been married once, J Lo has been married 3 times….this will be attempt #5 between the 2 of them.

Do YOU think it will last?  And if so, for how long?

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Sega To Release The Genesis Mini Later This Year Games of Thrones Takes Over Bellagio Fountains Really?! They Needed A Study To Tell Women How Exhausted We Are? Thanks. “Andy Dufresne, the man who crawled through 500 yards of …..” Timex Has A Great April Fool’s A Treat For Those At The Grand Floridian
Comments