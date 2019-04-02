J Lo Wants A Cheating Clause In The Pre-Nup!

Ummmm, if you’re going into a marriage with THAT in the back of your mind, what’s the point?!

In Touch Weekly says JENNIFER LOPEZ wants a prenup with a “no-cheating” clause before she’ll marry ALEX RODRIGUEZ.

Even though she doesn’t believe he’s cheated on her, a source says she’s, quote, “fully aware that sometimes the fairy tale ending doesn’t happen.”

A Rod has been married once, J Lo has been married 3 times….this will be attempt #5 between the 2 of them.

Do YOU think it will last? And if so, for how long?