J.Lo Will Portray Colombian Drug Lord Griselda Blanco in ‘The Godmother’

Jennifer Lopez is on tap to play Griselda Blanco in the movie adaptation of “The Godmother” The singer/actress will produce the film alongside Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, Benny Medina, and Julie Yorn. “I’ve been forever fascinated by the story of Griselda Blanco and jumped at the chance to play her on-screen,” Lopez to Variety.  Griselda Blanco was a drug trafficker in the ’70s and ’80s that rivaled drug lords like Pablo Escobar and El Chapo.  Do you think Jennifer Lopez is the best person to portray Griselda Blanco?

