InStyle magazine is doing a feature story on Jennifer Lopez to commemorate her 30 years in the entertainment industry.

They spoke with her ex husband, Marc Anthony and ex-fiance Ben Affleck.

Marc: she has the ability to see and understand things before they happen.

Ben: I thought I had a good work ethic but I was completely humbled and blown away by what she was committed to doing day in and day out.

If someone had to interview your exes, what would your exes say about you?