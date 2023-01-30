Jaafar Jackson, Michael Jackson’s nephew, to star in biopic about his life

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Michael Jackson‘s life story will be hitting the big screen and his nephew Jaafar Jackson will help tell it.

Lionsgate, which will release the upcoming film, announced Jaafar will play the legendary singer in the ﻿Michael﻿ biopic. He is the 26-year-old son of ﻿Jermaine Jackson.

Michael’s mother, ﻿Katherine Jackson﻿, approves of the casting decision and said in a statement, “Jaafar embodies my son. It’s so wonderful to see him carry on the Jackson legacy of entertainers and performers.”

Graham King, producer of Bohemian Rhapsody, obtained the rights from Jackson’s estate to make a movie about the late King of Pop, including the rights to all of his music. King reportedly held a global casting call to find the right actor to portray Michael before ultimately settling on Jaafar.

“I met Jaafar over two years ago and was blown away by the way he organically personifies the spirit and personality of Michael,” he said. “It was something so powerful that even after conducting a worldwide search, it was clear that he is the only person to take on this role.”

Director Antoine Fuqua ﻿also confirmed the casting on social media and shared a glimpse of Jaafar practicing for his upcoming role. “Proud to announce @jaafarjackson as Michael — the motion picture event that explores the journey of the man who became the King of Pop. Coming soon,” he wrote.

Lionsgate is working with Jackson’s estate on the project. While it is unknown how far the movie will explore the unsavory allegations made against the pop star, the studio said in a statement Michael will “give audiences the never-before-told and in-depth portrayal of the complicated man who became the King of Pop,” and highlight both his life and career.

﻿John Logan will pen the script. A release date has not been announced.

