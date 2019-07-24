Jack Antonoff says Taylor Swift's "The Archer" came together "in about two hours"

TAS Rights Management

TAS Rights ManagementOn Tuesday, Taylor Swift unveiled "The Archer," one of the most personal tracks on her new album Lover. It was produced by her longtime pal and collaborator Jack Antonoff, and he took to Twitter Wednesday to reveal some details about how the song came together.

“the archer is out,” he wrote. “one of my favorite things taylor and i have done together.”

Jack, who previously worked with Taylor on songs from 1989 and Reputation, says they decided to keep the tune’s ‘80s-inspired instrumentals “very simple” in order to highlight everything Taylor is saying in the lyrics.

“we made this one in california and it all happened in about 2 hours,” he added.

On the song, which will be Taylor fifth track on the album, Taylor gets personal about relationships that have come in and out of her life.

“I’ve been the archer/I’ve been the prey/Who could ever leave me, darling/But who could stay?” she sings.

Feverish fan speculation is that "The Archer" is somehow a "sequel" to the Reputation song "Delicate."

Clue #1: Fans have deduced that The Archer is the name of a dive bar on the east side of London -- and in "Delicate," Taylor sings, "Dive bar on the east side, where you at."

Clue #2: In the video for "Delicate," there's a shot of Taylor dancing in front of a mural that features a fountain with Cupid on top of it. Cupid has a bow and arrow...so he's "The Archer."

You can read more crazy theories over at Seventeen.com.

Lover comes out August 23.

