MTV has announced that Jack Black will be the next recipient of its Comedic Genius Award at this year’s MTV Movie & TV Awards.

Jack will be the fifth comedian to receive the honor in the history of the award.

Other recipients have been Melissa McCarthy, Will Ferrell, Sasha Baron Cohen, and Kevin Hart.

Make sure to check out the MTV Movie and TV Awards on June 5th to witness Jack gt his award.

What are your top three awards shows?