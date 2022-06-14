Jack & Coke In A Can?

Jack & Coke fans are soon going to be able to get the classic cocktail pre-mixed in a can.

Coca-Cola and the parent company of Jack Daniels Tennessee Whiskey announced the partnership this week.

The prototype black can will be clearly marked to distinguish the drinks from regular soda.

The drink will be sold in both regular and zero sugar versions and the alcohol beverage volume is expected to be about five-percent.

A U.S. launch is expected next year.

What drink would you like to be able to get in a can?