Jack Daniels Releasing Single Malt

Jack Daniel’s has unveiled its first American single malt whiskey.

Jack Daniel’s American Single Malt made its debut at the Tax-Free World Association show in Cannes, France, this week.

The new product is made with 100% malted barley and matured in new charred American oak barrels for five years and finished in oloroso Sherry casks for two years and eight months.

According to a Jack Daniel’s rep, the 45 percent ABV whiskey offers a “tingling fiery sensation” on the nose with notes of “vanilla and red fruit” with the oloroso Sherry coming through, alongside a nuttiness.

The travel retail-exclusive bottling will be released globally in June 2023.

Do you drink Whiskey? What’s the best you ever had?